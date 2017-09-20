Mantha produced a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 exhibition road loss to the Bruins.

The Detroit News reported last month that Mantha is expected to carve out an increased role with the Winged Wheel this season, which has helped render him a sleeper entering the 2017-18 campaign. He's a powerful net-front scorer, but Detroit's struggles on the man advantage the past two seasons should be a key consideration in deciding between Mantha and a similarly talented fantasy prospect.