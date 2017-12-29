Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Questionable for Friday's contest
Mantha (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rangers.
It'd be a big blow to Detroit's chances against the Rangers if Mantha is unable to go, as the 23-year-old winger currently leads his team with 13 goals in 36 contests. Mantha's status for Friday's contest may not be determined until Detroit takes the ice for pregame warmups, and the Red Wings currently only have 11 other healthy forwards on their roster, so they may opt to recall a player from their minor-league affiliate ahead of puck drop.
