Mantha is in doubt for Saturday's matchup with Arizona due to illness, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Mantha is riding a four-game point streak in which he racked up two goals and five helpers. If the winger is unable to give it a go, Tyler Bertuzzi figures to be the leading candidate to get bumped up to the top line. If Thomas Vanek (hip) is also absent, the Red Wings may need to consider promoting a player from the minors.