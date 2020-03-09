Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Racks up four points against Bolts
Mantha scored a power-play goal and added three even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
The Wings' top line was the story of the afternoon -- Mantha, Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi accounted for all but one of the team's points. Mantha now has four goals and 13 points through 13 games since returning to the ice from a rib injury a month ago.
