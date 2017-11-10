Mantha potted his eighth goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's loss to the Flames.

The Red Wings lost 6-3 on the night, but that didn't stop Mantha from continuing his excellent play. The 23-year-old is up to eight goals and 16 points in 17 games and has been a fantasy revelation in the early goings. He's skating on the top line and has already struck three times on the power play. Make sure he's in your lineup whenever Detroit is in action.