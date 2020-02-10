Mantha (ribs) will play Tuesday versus the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mantha suffered a punctured rib Dec. 21 and hasn't played since, but he'll likely bump into the top six immediately. It'll be a major boost for the Red Wings. Even though he's 28 total games this year, he ranks third on the team in goals (12) and fifth in points (24).