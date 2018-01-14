Mantha posted a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 23-year-old seems to be coming out of his December slump and hits the midway point with 15 goals and 29 points. That puts him just two goals and seven points shy of his career highs from last season. Mantha is also on pace to surpass his shots on goal total from last season and has 37 PIM in 41 games, making him an all-around decent fantasy option.