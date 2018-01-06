Mantha deposited a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Panthers.

Detroit's towering net-front commander put some lumber on a Martin Frk point shot that Mantha deflected into the cage top shelf behind goalie James Reimer. An undisclosed injury kept the sophomore sensation off game ice for the final two contests of 2017, but Mantha's delivered two points since getting back to the grind. He's picking up the pace along with the rest of the team, as the Winged Wheel has flown its way to an active-four game winning streak.