Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Removed from injured reserve
Mantha (hand) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Mantha figures to slot into a top-six role for the Red Wings right out the gate versus Nashville on Friday. The winger returns from a 15-game stint on the sidelines, so he may have some rust to shake off. Prior to getting hurt, the Quebec native tallied five points in five games.
