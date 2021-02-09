Mantha will play in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.
Mantha served as a healthy scratch in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but he's back in action Tuesday. The 26-year-old registered seven points and 30 shots on net over the first 12 games of the year. He's slated to play on the third line, flanking Vladislav Namestnikov on the opposite side of Darren Helm.
