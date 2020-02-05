Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Reveals injury details
Mantha relayed that he suffered a punctured lung on a hit from Jake Muzzin on Dec. 21, and he believes he can return in a week or two, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Mantha has already missed 17 games due to the injury, but he's officially aiming to return Feb. 15 against the Bruins. Considering there were concerns about whether he would return at all this season, this is certainly a win for the Red Wings and Mantha's fantasy owners alike. The 25-year-old generated 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and 95 shots on net over 29 games prior to injury.
