Mantha set up three goals in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.

Mantha is riding a three-game, six-point streak that includes two goals and four helpers. He has managed 39 points in 62 games this season. It's middling production, especially for a guy with so much promise. Mantha does have value right now, though, so he could be a last-week waiver Hail Mary for you.