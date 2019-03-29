Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Riding three-game, six-point streak
Mantha set up three goals in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo.
Mantha is riding a three-game, six-point streak that includes two goals and four helpers. He has managed 39 points in 62 games this season. It's middling production, especially for a guy with so much promise. Mantha does have value right now, though, so he could be a last-week waiver Hail Mary for you.
