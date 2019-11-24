Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ruled out for Sunday
Mantha (lower body) will not play Sunday versus the Hurricanes.
Coach Jeff Blashill ruled the winger out for the second half of a back-to-back during the postgame interview. Mantha has been a key producer for the Red Wings with 12 goals and 11 assists through 25 games. If Adam Erne (hand) is also out Sunday, it's likely the team calls up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Departs early Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Keeps streak alive•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores game-winner late•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Hits 10-goal mark•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Picks up apple in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.