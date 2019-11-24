Mantha (lower body) will not play Sunday versus the Hurricanes.

Coach Jeff Blashill ruled the winger out for the second half of a back-to-back during the postgame interview. Mantha has been a key producer for the Red Wings with 12 goals and 11 assists through 25 games. If Adam Erne (hand) is also out Sunday, it's likely the team calls up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids.