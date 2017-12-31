Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ruled out New Year's Eve
Mantha (undisclosed) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's clash with the Penguins.
Mantha -- who will miss his second consecutive game -- could still be available for against the Senators on Wednesday, according to coach Jeff Blashill. After kicking off December with a six-game pointless streak, the winger has tallied two points in his last four outings prior to getting hurt. Considering he has added just 36 hits and 14 blocks on the year, if the 23-year-old isn't scoring points, he doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value, regardless of format.
