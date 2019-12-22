Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ruled out Sunday
Mantha (upper body) will not dress Sunday against the Coyotes, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Mantha hit his head after being thrown to the ice by Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin. The Red Wings' top-line winger will sit Sunday and then benefit from a week-long break. Detroit's first game after Christmas comes Saturday in Florida against the Panthers, so there's a chance Mantha misses only one game.
