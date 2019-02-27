Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Salvages ugly loss with goal
Mantha scored his 16th goal of the season in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Trailing by five, Mantha was able to put home a tap-in goal to spoil Carey Price's shutout bid in what was a terrible night overall for the Red Wings The 24-year-old winger continues to impress despite his team's ongoing struggles, scoring four goals and registering 11 points in his last eight games. For the season, Mantha has 16 goals and 31 points in 49 games.
