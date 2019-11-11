Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores game-winner late
Mantha scored the winning goal with 31 seconds left in regulation and added two shots and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
Mantha's goal was a beauty. He got a step on a Vegas defenseman while streaking up the right wing and snapped a shot past Malcolm Subban from the right faceoff dot. It was Mantha's team-leading 11th goal of the season, putting the 25-year-old among the NHL leaders through the first month and change. He'll take a modest three-game point streak (2g, 2a) into Tuesday's game at Anaheim.
