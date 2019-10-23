Mantha scored a power-play goal on a game-high nine shots Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Mantha opened the scoring late in the first period with an absolute howitzer of a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. It was the team-leading seventh goal, and 11th point, for the 25-year-old. He had a career-high 25 goals and matched his personal-best with 48 points a year ago, and appears to be on track to eclipse both of those figures in 2019-20.