Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores goal, logs nine shots
Mantha scored a power-play goal on a game-high nine shots Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Mantha opened the scoring late in the first period with an absolute howitzer of a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. It was the team-leading seventh goal, and 11th point, for the 25-year-old. He had a career-high 25 goals and matched his personal-best with 48 points a year ago, and appears to be on track to eclipse both of those figures in 2019-20.
