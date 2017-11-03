Mantha recorded a power-play goal through 19:21 of ice time (1:49 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

Mantha continues to provide solid offensive numbers and is now up to six goals and 11 points through 14 games. The 23-year-old winger projects to remain in a scoring role, so there aren't many seasonal leagues where he can't be started confidently.