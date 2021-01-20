Mantha netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Mantha got the Red Wings on the board in the second period, scoring the equalizer 1:59 after Boone Jenner opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets. The goal was Mantha's first of the year, to go with two assists and eight shots in four contests. In a top-line role, the 26-year-old winger should challenge for the 50-point threshold even in a shortened 56-game campaign.