Mantha netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Mantha got the Red Wings on the board in the second period, scoring the equalizer 1:59 after Boone Jenner opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets. The goal was Mantha's first of the year, to go with two assists and eight shots in four contests. In a top-line role, the 26-year-old winger should challenge for the 50-point threshold even in a shortened 56-game campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Vows to fight less•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Grabs four-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: No lock for long-term deal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Racks up four points against Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lone bright spot in loss•