Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores twice in barnburner
Mantha deposited a pair of goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Islanders.
Mantha was the first goal scorer in what ended up as one of the crazier games of the 2017-18 campaign, as the Wings squandered four goals on a single five-minute power play. Still, while this was a painful loss for fans of the Winged Wheel, fantasy owners should be satisfied with Mantha's performance. He snapped a four-game point drought in the process, but still leads the team with 18 goals through 51 games.
