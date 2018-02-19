Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Secures 20th goal
Mantha netted his 20th goal of the season Sunday, as he converted on the power play, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
Mantha, who's a net-front resident, perfectly deflected a Gustav Nyquist shot that traveled past Toronto backup Curtis McElhinney. The 23-year-old winger has at least one point in five of the past six games to keep him in play as a serviceable fantasy option across the board.
