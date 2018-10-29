Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets off siren Sunday
Mantha finally deposited another goal, putting one past Ben Bishop in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.
Gustav Nyquist swung around the back of the cage and found Mantha waiting patiently at the doorstep for a simple snapshot that lit the lamp. Mantha needed that goal in the worst way, as he had an eight-game scoreless streak going. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said over the summer that Mantha is capable of delivering a 30-goal season, but he's on pace for half that many, and the net-front resident still owns an egregious minus-11 rating. Even though he may have gotten the monkey off his back in this latest game, Mantha will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes given that his team owns a horrendous minus-18 goal differential through 11 contests.
