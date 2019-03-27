Mantha (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Mantha is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury ahead of Thursday's contest, but it shouldn't prevent him from slotting into his usual position on the Red Wings' top line and first power-play unit against Buffalo. Nonetheless, confirmation on the 24-year-old winger's status should surface prior to puck drop.