Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Should play against Buffalo
Mantha (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Mantha is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury ahead of Thursday's contest, but it shouldn't prevent him from slotting into his usual position on the Red Wings' top line and first power-play unit against Buffalo. Nonetheless, confirmation on the 24-year-old winger's status should surface prior to puck drop.
