Mantha will undergo surgery for a hand injury Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Mantha broke his hand in a fight with Colorado Avalanche blueliner Patrik Nemeth on Sunday following a hit to teammate Dylan Larkin that resulted in Larkin entering the concussion protocol -- which he cleared. It wouldn't be surprising if the Red Wings recall reinforcements from the AHL with Mantha slated for an extended absence.