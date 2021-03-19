Mantha registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Mantha set up the first of Robby Fabbri's three goals in the contest. The 26-year-old Mantha has two goals and three helpers in his last four outings. The Quebec native is up to 15 points, 71 shots on net and 26 hits through 30 contests. Mantha should continue to be a factor on offense in his top-line role.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Trending in right direction•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Spoils Carolina shutout bid•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Pops off with three points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Breaks goal-scoring drought•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp with insurance tally•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Returning to lineup•