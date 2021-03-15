Mantha scored a goal on four shots in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

With time winding down in the third period, Mantha threw a puck in front from the half wall and it ricocheted off Sebastian Aho's skate and past netminder Alex Nedeljkovic with 10 seconds left on the clock. It was Mantha's second consecutive game with a goal and his third tally in the last five outings. The 26-year-old leads the offensively-challenged Red Wings with eight goals in 28 games, putting him exactly halfway to his 2019-20 total.