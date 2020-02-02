Mantha (ribs) practiced in a non-contact jersey Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Mantha's projected recovery timeline still has him more than two weeks from getting back on game ice for the first time since suffering his rib injury Dec. 21, but being able to join his teammates at practice is a major step in the right direction. The 25-year-old power forward was on pace for his most productive season yet prior to getting hurt, notching 12 goals and 12 assists through 29 games.