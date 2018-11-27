Mantha scored twice on 10 shots and gathered a helper in Monday's 7-5 home loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was only Mantha's third multi-point game of the season, but the towering winger is quietly on pace for 31 goals. While Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said over the summer that "there's no question" Mantha could cross the 30-goal mark in 2018-19, his streaky play has rendered him a frustrating player to own in fantasy hockey. He's missed the scoresheet entirely in 14 of 24 appearances and ranks third in points on a team with a minus-12 goal differential.