Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sterling effort in loss
Mantha scored twice on 10 shots and gathered a helper in Monday's 7-5 home loss to the Blue Jackets.
This was only Mantha's third multi-point game of the season, but the towering winger is quietly on pace for 31 goals. While Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said over the summer that "there's no question" Mantha could cross the 30-goal mark in 2018-19, his streaky play has rendered him a frustrating player to own in fantasy hockey. He's missed the scoresheet entirely in 14 of 24 appearances and ranks third in points on a team with a minus-12 goal differential.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp in another team win•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two clutch goals as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Back-to-back scoring games•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets off siren Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Playing time in free-fall•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Gets lucky goal Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...