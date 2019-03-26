Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Strong performance in win
Mantha posted an assist with two shots, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Mantha has 36 points (19 goals, 17 helpers) in 61 games this season, losing time to a hand injury in December. He likely won't reach the 49 points he had in his breakout sophomore campaign, but the 24-year-old will likely have solid fantasy value for years to come as a top-six winger for the rebuilding Red Wings.
