Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Strong two-way play early on
Mantha has skated to a plus-3 rating and delivered an assist through two preseason games.
The burly winger boasts an impressive 20.5 shooting percentage in this limited preseason sample. It's an encouraging start for a player whose coach, Jeff Blashill, has been known to call him out publicly for a lack of hustle, particularly in the defensive zone. Speaking to his offensive potential, Blashill said in late July that he believes Mantha is capable of being a 30-goal scorer in 2018-19.
