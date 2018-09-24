Mantha has skated to a plus-3 rating and delivered an assist through two preseason games.

The burly winger boasts an impressive 20.5 shooting percentage in this limited preseason sample. It's an encouraging start for a player whose coach, Jeff Blashill, has been known to call him out publicly for a lack of hustle, particularly in the defensive zone. Speaking to his offensive potential, Blashill said in late July that he believes Mantha is capable of being a 30-goal scorer in 2018-19.