Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Submits four helpers
Mantha posted four assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old picked up a helper on each of Detroit three third-period goals, and the Red Wings forced overtime. After his four-point night, Mantha is averaging more points per game this season than he did in 2017-18 when he set a new career-high with 48 points. However, he missed some games this season, so he's behind that pace at the moment. Mantha has 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games this season.
