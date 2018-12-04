Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Surfaces on IR
Mantha (hand) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Red Wings announced Tuesday that Mantha will be out for 4-to-6 weeks after breaking his hand in a fight with Colorado's Patrik Nemeth on Sunday. As a result, expect Martin Frk to see consistent playing time on the fourth line, while rookie Michael Rasmussen and veteran Thomas Vanek each jump up the depth chart behind first-liner Justin Abdelkader.
