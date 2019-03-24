Mantha scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday night.

He came into the night with only one point (a goal) and a minus-6 rating in the last nine games, so the pair is a sight for sore eyes. Mantha has scored his points in bunches this season, so perhaps he can still end this season on a nice scoring streak. Mantha has 19 goals and 35 points in 60 games.