Mantha's confidence has grown since the start of the season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill took issue with Mantha's lack of footwork earlier in the season, but the power forward has been crashing the net of late, as evidenced by him producing two goals and two assists over the last pair of games. "I think he's feeling good about his game and when Anthony feels good about his game, good things happen," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a guy who's way better when he's in that confident kind of groove and he seems to be in that right now." After a relatively slow start, Mantha is up to eight goals and six assists through 28 games.