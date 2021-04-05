Mantha notched two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

He helped set up the Wings' third and fourth goals of the afternoon as they pulled away in the second period. Mantha has found a groove over the last month, piling up four goals and 10 points in the last 13 games, but on the season the 26-year-old has only 10 goals and 20 points in 39 contests.