Mantha scored a pair of third-period goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Mantha had a golden opportunity for a natural hat trick in overtime, but Hurricanes netminder Scott Darling made a jaw-dropping desperation save on Detroit's towering winger to force the shootout stanza. This made for an exciting finish, and Mantha claimed first star honors for his late-game heroics. However, the Quebec native's tendency to check out for deep stretches makes him a tough one to own in season-long formats. He's up to five goals and seven points through 17 games, albeit with 11 pointless appearances along the way.