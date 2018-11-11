Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two clutch goals as Wings prevail
Mantha scored a pair of third-period goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Mantha had a golden opportunity for a natural hat trick in overtime, but Hurricanes netminder Scott Darling made a jaw-dropping desperation save on Detroit's towering winger to force the shootout stanza. This made for an exciting finish, and Mantha claimed first star honors for his late-game heroics. However, the Quebec native's tendency to check out for deep stretches makes him a tough one to own in season-long formats. He's up to five goals and seven points through 17 games, albeit with 11 pointless appearances along the way.
