Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two helpers in comeback win
Mantha managed to set up two goals in Detroit's 4-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Mantha's looked pretty good since returning from a 20-game absence exactly a week ago. Detroit's 20th overall pick from the 2013 draft has compiled five assists in as many games, with a pair of multiple-point efforts springing Mantha's 34-game total to 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) on the season. The Wings don't play again until Friday's road clash with the Islanders.
