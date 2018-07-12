Mantha's new two-year contract with the Red Wings is worth $6.6 million, The Detroit News reports.

There's not a ton invested in Mantha, but the Wings will get him for at least two more years with another chance to negotiate with his agent when he'll hit restricted free-agent status for the second time ahead of the 2020-21 season. A brawny net-front resident, Mantha has compiled 87 points (43 goals, 44 assists) over 150 games at the top level. As noted in this latest report, Wings coach Jeff Blashill hasn't been shy about publicly calling out the forward when he's not giving it his all on the ice, but then again, he was third on the team in points in 2017-18. Expect continued growth and maturation from Mantha; after all, he's only 23 years old.