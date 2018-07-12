Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two-year contract worth $3.3 million annually
Mantha's new two-year contract with the Red Wings is worth $6.6 million, The Detroit News reports.
There's not a ton invested in Mantha, but the Wings will get him for at least two more years with another chance to negotiate with his agent when he'll hit restricted free-agent status for the second time ahead of the 2020-21 season. A brawny net-front resident, Mantha has compiled 87 points (43 goals, 44 assists) over 150 games at the top level. As noted in this latest report, Wings coach Jeff Blashill hasn't been shy about publicly calling out the forward when he's not giving it his all on the ice, but then again, he was third on the team in points in 2017-18. Expect continued growth and maturation from Mantha; after all, he's only 23 years old.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Earns two-year extension•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Will work on toughness during offseason•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Caps off regular season with helper•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Finally finds the goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Mired in significant slump•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Explodes for four points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...