Mantha suggested that he'll try to avoid fighting in games this season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. "I'm going to try not to drop the gloves, that's for sure," Mantha said.

Mantha is a brute force at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, but the 20th overall draft pick from 2013 has suffered hand injuries in the not-so-distant past as the result of fisticuffs, so it'll be important for him to stay healthy and do what he does best: score goals. Last season, Mantha produced 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in just 43 games, and it's easy to see him reach the point-per-contest level should he string together a full campaign.