Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Will miss multiple weeks
Mantha (lower body) will be sidelined for at least a "couple weeks."
Mantha's lower-body issue won't require surgery, but the 25-year-old will still miss Detroit's next six games at a minimum. It'll be impossible for the Red Wings to replace Mantha's production during his lengthy absence, as he's been one of the team's best forwards thus far this season, leading Detroit with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 25 games. It's likely only a matter of time until the 6-foot-5 winger is placed on injured reserve.
