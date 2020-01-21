Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Will need another month, at least
Coach Jeff Blashill said Mantha (ribs) will miss at least another month, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Blashill stopped short of ruling Mantha out for the rest of the season, but that makes the stated month timeline seem optimistic. The Red Wings are well out of playoff contention so there's no need to rush Mantha back until he's 100 percent, but the 25-year-old would be a major boost to the team's struggling offense, as he posted 12 goals and as many assists through 29 games.
