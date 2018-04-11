Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Will work on toughness during offseason
Mantha will attend boxes classes this summer to "toughen his general approach to the game," The Detroit News reports.
While Mantha is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he isn't all that physical, so perhaps the boxing tutorials will lead to him becoming every bit as imposing as he looks on the ice. It could also amount to more penalty minutes after the net-front resident picked up 53 and 52 of those respectively since the start of the 2016-17 campaign.
