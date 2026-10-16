Johansson scored a goal on one shot while adding three blocked shots, a hit and four hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

The 22-year-old notched his first career point in the 5-4 loss to the Devils on Tuesday, and now posted his first goal at the NHL level at 4:31 of the second period, converting a one-timer off a Dylan Larkin feed during a 2-on-1 rush to tie the game. The rookie defenseman became Detroit's third player to record his first NHL goal this month, joining Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and William Wallinder. His combination of defensive contributions and emerging offensive potential could make him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats.