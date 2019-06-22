Red Wings' Antti Tuomisto: Drafted by Wings on Day 2

Tuomisto was drafted 35th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Tuomisto is an offensive-minded defender with good wheels and a sharp shot. But he isn't strong in his own zone, so there's lots of work needed for him to become a pro. He projects as a No. 4 defender who can run the second power play.

