Red Wings' Antti Tuomisto: Drafted by Wings on day two
Tuomisto was drafted 35th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Tuomisto is an offensive-minded defender with good wheels and a sharp shot. But he isn't strong in his own zone, so there's lots of work needed for him to become a pro. He projects as a No. 4 defender who can run the second power play.
