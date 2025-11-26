Tuomisto scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 10-1 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Tuomisto nearly doubled his point total for the year with this big game. He had posted just one assist over his previous six outings, and the defenseman still has a modest nine points through 14 appearances overall. The Red Wings have enough NHL depth on the blue line -- and a more experienced option in the AHL in Justin Holl -- to keep Tuomisto with the minor-league club for most or all of 2025-26.