Tuomisto inked a two-year contract with Finnish club TPS on Monday, Lassi Alanen of Eliteprospects reports.

Tumoisto spent the last two seasons playing for the University of Denver for which he recorded 20 points in 59 contests. The Red Wings selected the defender in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft but will now have to wait at least another two years before he would link up with the organization. Considering he was playing collegiately in North America already, the return to Finland was no doubt surprising to fans and fantasy players alike.