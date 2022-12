Czarnik was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Czarnik was briefly sent back to the AHL on Sunday. He was back on the fourth line alongside Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno during Monday's practice. Czarnik has two goals and one assist in nine appearances with Detroit this season. He has also been credited with nine shots on goal and 10 hits.