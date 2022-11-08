Czarnik was recalled by Detroit on Tuesday, per the AHL transaction list.
Czarnik had been assigned to the AHL on Monday. He made his NHL season debut in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. He recorded two shots and a hit in 12:45 of ice time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Austin Czarnik: Sent to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Austin Czarnik: Gives quality organizational depth•
-
Red Wings' Austin Czarnik: Recalled from AHL•
-
Red Wings' Austin Czarnik: Goes on waiver wire Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Austin Czarnik: Motown bound•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Claimed by Islanders•